Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup, releases external GPU

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) MacBook lineup gets an update with two new Pro models.

Both laptops feature Intel’s eighth-gen processors, Touch Bar, and Apple’s T2 chip.

The six-core, 15-inch model offers what Apple says is 70% faster performance.

The 13-inch model offers quad-core options for up to 2x faster performance. Other updates include support for up to 32GB of memory, True Tone display, and a quieter keyboard.

Pricing starts at $1299 for the 13-inch Pro with a 2.3 GHz dual-core i5 processor and $2399 for the 15-inch Pro with a 2.8 GHz quad-core i7 processor, 256 GB of storage, and the Radeon Pro 55X GPU.

As part of the update, Apple will release an external GPU made with cinema company Blackmagic.

The $699 Blackmagic eGPU is based around a Radeon Pro 580 with 8GB of video memory. Apple says it should provide 2.8x faster graphics performance on the 15-inch Pro and 8x faster on the smaller model.

The Pros are available to order now and the external GPU will hit shelves this weekend.