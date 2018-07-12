Citi launches Smart Match invoice system through fintech partnership
Jul. 12, 2018 9:45 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)CBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- In the latest example of traditional banks boosting fintech offerings, Citi's (C +0.3%)Treasury and Trade Solutions says Smart Match will increase efficiency and automation of cash application by matching open invoices to payments received for its corporate clients.
- The software is a result of Citi's partnership with HighRadius Corp., a software company specializing in cloud-based integrated receivables. Citi Ventures made an investment in HighRadius earlier this year.
- The product uses HighRadius's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to bring together disparate pieces of payment data and match payments received with expected receipts.
- Source: Press Release