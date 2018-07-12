Citi launches Smart Match invoice system through fintech partnership

Jul. 12, 2018 9:45 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)CBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • In the latest example of traditional banks boosting fintech offerings, Citi's (C +0.3%)Treasury and Trade Solutions says Smart Match will increase efficiency and automation of cash application by matching open invoices to payments received for its corporate clients.
  • The software is a result of Citi's partnership with HighRadius Corp., a software company specializing in cloud-based integrated receivables. Citi Ventures made an investment in HighRadius earlier this year.
  • The product uses HighRadius's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to bring together disparate pieces of payment data and match payments received with expected receipts.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.