City Holding Company to acquire Poage Bankshares and Farmers Deposit Bancorp

City Holding Company (CHCO -3.8% ) announced the concurrent signing of two separate definitive merger agreements to acquire Poage Bankshares (PBSK +22.2% ) and Farmers Deposit Bancorp.

Subject to the terms of the Poage merger agreement, Poage shareholders will receive 0.335 shares of City common stock for each outstanding share of Poage common stock. Based on City's 5-day average closing price of $78.43 as of July 10, 2018, this equates to a per share value of $26.27 and an aggregate deal value of $93.5M.

The combined company will have ~$4.8B in assets, deposits of ~$3.9B, and gross loans of ~$3.5B as of March 31, 2018.