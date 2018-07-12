Northern Technologies up 5% on Q3 results, guidance raised

Northern Technologies (NTIC +5.6% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 26.4% Y/Y to $12.92M reflecting increased sales of ZERUST® industrial rust corrosion inhibiting packaging products, oil and gas products and Natur-Tec® products.

Segment sales: ZERUST® industrial $8.95M (24.8% Y/Y), ZERUST® joint venture $879k (+2% Y/Y), ZERUST® oil & gas $555k (+65.6% Y/Y) and Natur-Tec® $2.54M (+37% Y/Y).

Q3 overall margins: Gross declined by 22 bps to 33.5% and operating improved by 206 bps to 18.9%.

Q3 operating expenses were up 16.2% Y/Y to $5.63M.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $4.61M as of May 31, 2018.

FY18 Guidance, raised: Sales $49.5-50.5M from $48-49M earlier and EPS $1.43-1.48 from $1.40-1.45 earlier.

Previously: Northern Technologies reports Q3 results (July 12)