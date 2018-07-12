Natural Health Trends announces Q2 preliminary revenue estimate
Jul. 12, 2018 9:49 AM ETNatural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC)NHTCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Natural Health Trends (NHTC -5.4%) expects total revenue to be $50.9M (-1% Y/Y) in Q2.
- Deferred revenue at the end of the quarter was $3.8M vs. $4M year ago.
- “The second quarter reflected a continuation of the momentum we have been experiencing since the fourth quarter of 2017,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. “However, during the quarter we held most of the out-of-market activities, including incentive trips to Australia and Seattle, for which the performance-based qualifications concluded in previous periods. While our members’ travel, coupled with an uncertain global trade environment and currency headwinds, muted our second quarter sales growth, we were pleased to have maintained our order volume from the first quarter of 2018.”
- The Company expects to issue its complete Q2 financial results in early August.