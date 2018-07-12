Stocks start with solid gains; crude oil turns negative
Jul. 12, 2018 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Stocks attempt to rebound from yesterday's losses that ended a four-session winning streak; Dow +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.4%, S&P +0.3%.
- “While markets have typically reacted negatively to any escalation on trade, the overall impact has been relatively modest under the circumstances, which suggests investors are far from panic mode right now,” says Craig Erlam of online forex broker Oanda. “There still seems to be some hope that common sense will prevail and a full-blown trade war will be averted.”
- European bourses are higher, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.7% while Germany's DAX +0.3%; Asia markets rallied, with Japan's Nikkei +1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +2.2% to a two-week high.
- In corporate news, Broadcom -17.4% after its surprising $18.9B deal to buy business software maker CA (+18.2%).
- Nine of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by tech (+0.8%) and industrials (+0.6%).
- U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing yields higher across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield is up 2 bps at 2.86%.
- WTI crude futures squander earlier gains, now -0.3% at $70.18/bbl following yesterday's 5% plunge.
- Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory