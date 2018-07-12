Procter & Gamble faces tariff headache in Canada

Procter & Gamble (PG +0.2% ) says a "vast majority" of its products in Canada will be impacted by tariffs after the Canadian government decided not to issue an exemption.

P&G's sales in Canada are likely to be hurt as part of the nation's retaliation for steel and aluminum tariffs fired off by the U.S. this month.

"We believe in free trade, putting us and our international competitors, wherever they are, on an equal playing ground. Tariffs create a barrier to that," says Procter spokesperson Damon Jones.

Shares of P&G are down 13.66% YTD.