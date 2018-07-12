More Aritzia Q1 results

Jul. 12, 2018 10:05 AM ETAritzia Inc. (ATZAF)ATZAFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Aritzia (OTC:ATZAF) reports Q1 comparable sales increased 10.9% Y/Y, driven by eCommerce business as well as strong performance in the stores.
  • Net sales increased 15.1% reflecting addition of six new stores and eight expanded or re-positioned stores.
  • Gross margin increased 77bps to 40.4% primarily due to strengthening of Canadian dollar, improved product, and was partially off-set by higher warehousing and distribution costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 50bps to 17%.
  • During the quarter, the company reduced the term credit facility from C$118.7M to C$75M and increased revolving credit facility from C$70M to C$100M.
  • Previously: Aritzia  beats by C$0.02, beats on revenue (July 11)
