More Aritzia Q1 results
Jul. 12, 2018 10:05 AM ETAritzia Inc. (ATZAF)ATZAFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Aritzia (OTC:ATZAF) reports Q1 comparable sales increased 10.9% Y/Y, driven by eCommerce business as well as strong performance in the stores.
- Net sales increased 15.1% reflecting addition of six new stores and eight expanded or re-positioned stores.
- Gross margin increased 77bps to 40.4% primarily due to strengthening of Canadian dollar, improved product, and was partially off-set by higher warehousing and distribution costs.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 50bps to 17%.
- During the quarter, the company reduced the term credit facility from C$118.7M to C$75M and increased revolving credit facility from C$70M to C$100M.
