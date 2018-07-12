Kush Bottles announces plans to change name to KushCo Holdings, Inc.
Jul. 12, 2018 (OTCQB:KSHB)
- Kush Bottles (OTCQB:KSHB -0.4%) plans to change its name to KushCo Holdings, Inc. effective, September 1.
- The Company’s core B2B sales and distribution arm will continue to operate under the Kush Bottles name.
- KushCo Holdings will consist of several business units, including Kush Bottles, Koleto Packaging Solutions and Zack Darling Creative Associates (ZDCA) and its subsidiary, The Hybrid Creative. The new structure is expected to better support continued acquisitive growth at the Company, as well as organic growth by leveraging operational synergies and cross selling opportunities.
- The Company’s main operating business unit, Kush Bottles, will be led by Jason Vegotsky, who will serve as President, having formerly been the VP of Sales.