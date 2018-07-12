CNBC: Qualcomm could walk from NXP deal on July 25

CNBC’s David Faber says Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) could walk away from its NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) acquisition if Chinese regulators don’t approve the deal by the July 25 deadline.

The deal’s chances have ebbed with US-China relations souring again yesterday with the White House announcing plans for 10% tariffs on $200B in goods.

NXP shares are down 0.2% to $107.35.

Qualcomm shares are up 1.6% to $58.19.

