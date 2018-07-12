TheScore down 4.4% post Q3 results
- TheScore (OTC:TSCRF -4.4%) reports Q3 revenue growth of 13.2% Y/Y to C$7.2M, the increase was due to strong performances from theScore's Canadian direct sales and US programmatic businesses.
- EBITDA loss improved to C$44K, compared to a loss of C$2.2M the previous year.
- Average monthly active users of theScore app on iOS were up 9% Y/Y.
- Cash & equivalents of C$7.9M.
- "This quarter also saw the legalization of sports betting in the United States, which presents an exciting opportunity for us. theScore is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity thanks to our mobile sports expertise, combined with our large and highly-engaged audience. We look forward to sharing more on our plans in due course." said John Levy, CEO and Founder of theScore.
