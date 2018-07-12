Mountain Province Diamonds reports on Gahcho Kué exploration program

Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD -1.6% ) provides an update on the exploration program currently under way in the vicinity of the Gahcho Kué mine.

Drill testing of corridor between 5034 and Tuzo is ongoing, with initial focus on zone between 5034 and North pipe.

Drilling has so far confirmed kimberlitic material between the north lobe of 5034 and the North Pipe.

Drilling at the Curie target has identified a kimberlite body that is likely a blowout of the Dunn kimberlite sheet.

Summarized results for both 5034-Tuzo corridor and the Curie target will be issued once field logging and analysis has been completed.