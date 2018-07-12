WPP, Publicis come out ahead in Nestle agency review

Nestle has wrapped an advertising review by consolidating work with WPP (WPP +2% ) and Publicis Groupe (PUBGY +0.9% ).

The company doesn't comment on agency changes. The review covered multiple brands in the frozen meals, prepared foods, coffee and ice cream lines.

Interpublic Group (IPG +0.1% ) also expanded its relationship with Nestle in the review.

The review was reportedly primarily to cut costs. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) spent about $619M on paid media in 2017, according to Kantar Media; its Q1 2018 budget was $140M (down $15M Y/Y).