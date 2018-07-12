U.S. continues probe of Husky Superior refinery blast; no date yet for restart

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board says it is analyzing metal shrapnel from an April explosion at a Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +0.7% ) refinery in Wisconsin in an effort to determine the cause for the incident that forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

The metal shrapnel blown out from the fluidic catalytic cracking unit at the refinery in Superior, Wis., tore through a tank containing hot asphalt, which spread fire through the plant, says the agency’s top executive.

The refinery has remained shut since the explosion on April 26, and Husky says there is no date yet for the restart of the refinery and the CSB has not released control of the FCCU to the company.