Trump, Lockheed, at U.K. palace dinner

  • President Trump is scheduled to meet with business people from both sides of the Atlantic this evening, with his host Theresa May organizing a formal dinner to talk up trade prospects with the U.S. following Brexit.
  • The presence of Lockheed Martin (LMT +2.4%) among the guests]might make it awkward for May who could face a decision on whether to trim the U.K.'s commitment to take 138 F-35 fighter jets to help fund other military programs.
  • Those may include a next generation warplane needed to sustain engineering jobs at U.K. manufacturers including BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY).
