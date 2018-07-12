Trump, Lockheed, at U.K. palace dinner
Jul. 12, 2018
- President Trump is scheduled to meet with business people from both sides of the Atlantic this evening, with his host Theresa May organizing a formal dinner to talk up trade prospects with the U.S. following Brexit.
- The presence of Lockheed Martin (LMT +2.4%) among the guests]might make it awkward for May who could face a decision on whether to trim the U.K.'s commitment to take 138 F-35 fighter jets to help fund other military programs.
- Those may include a next generation warplane needed to sustain engineering jobs at U.K. manufacturers including BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY).