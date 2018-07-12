Tesla hurdles 200K EV deliveries threshold

Tesla (TSLA -0.6% ) has crossed over 200K electric vehicle sales in the U.S. this month, according to a spokesperson.

New Tesla buyers after December 31 will see a 50% reduction in the federal tax credit available to $3,750 for another six months before another 50% reduction takes effect. At least 14 different states also offer EV tax incentives, with varying levels of rebates, perks, credits or exemptions.

The EV automaker beat GM (NYSE:GM) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) to the 200K mark, although those automakers will also soon hit the threshold. While there's been plenty of debate about what the potential impact on EV demand will be as the tax incentives head lower - the implications are difficult to forecast with the Trump Administration waiting in the wings to potentially issue new EV rules.