Spotlight falls on Party City
Jul. 12, 2018 10:43 AM ETParty City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)PRTYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Grant's Interest Rate Observer sees "potential traps" in Party City's (NYSE:PRTY) loan agreements after digging into the details.
- The publication notes that management could pay down higher-yield junior claims to add risk to debt issuers next in line. Perhaps even more troublesome, Grant's claims the company is engaging in "add backs" to EBIT to boost earnings.
- Short interest on Party City stands at 17% of float, up from a month ago.
- Shares of Party City are down 0.88% on the day.