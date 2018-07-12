Hydro One’s entire board, CEO to depart in deal with Ontario premier
- Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF -2.7%) shares slump after the company's entire board resigns and CEO Mayo Schmidt retires, succumbing to pressure from Ontario Premier Doug Ford for new leadership at the utility.
- Paul Dobson, who joined the company in March as CFO, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is made.
- The utility’s board will be replaced by 10 new directors, four of which will be named by Ontario's government, which owns 47% of the utility that controls much of the province’s electrical transmission system.
- It is unclear how the shakeup will affect Hydro One's planned takeover of Avista (AVA -2.7%), which still must win approval from regulators in Washington, Idaho and Oregon after already receiving clearance in Alaska and Montana.