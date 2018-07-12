Hydro One’s entire board, CEO to depart in deal with Ontario premier

Jul. 12, 2018 10:54 AM ETHydro One Limited (HRNNF)HRNNF, AVABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF -2.7%) shares slump after the company's entire board resigns and CEO Mayo Schmidt retires, succumbing to pressure from Ontario Premier Doug Ford for new leadership at the utility.
  • Paul Dobson, who joined the company in March as CFO, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is made.
  • The utility’s board will be replaced by 10 new directors, four of which will be named by Ontario's government, which owns 47% of the utility that controls much of the province’s electrical transmission system.
  • It is unclear how the shakeup will affect Hydro One's planned takeover of Avista (AVA -2.7%), which still must win approval from regulators in Washington, Idaho and Oregon after already receiving clearance in Alaska and Montana.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.