Wix, Shutterfly gain as Apple ends Photo Print Products
Jul. 12, 2018
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is discontinuing its Photo Print Products service, which was integrated into iPhoto. A message in macOS 10.13.6 Photos says final orders for the service must be placed by September 30.
- Customers can instead download a third-party app supporting the Photos Projects extension. Apps include Wix (NASDAQ:WIX), Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY), and Mimeo Photos.
- Another one down: Apple also ceases sales of the 2015 MacBook Pro today following the announced Pro lineup updates.
- The 2015 model notably included a USB-A port, a full-size SD card slot, and was the last to feature a traditional keyboard. The keyboard led to a four-year extended service program.
- Wix shares are up 3.1% to $107.45.
- Shutterfly shares are up 2% to $90.78.
