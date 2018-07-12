Wix, Shutterfly gain as Apple ends Photo Print Products

Jul. 12, 2018 10:56 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPL, WIX, SFLYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is discontinuing its Photo Print Products service, which was integrated into iPhoto. A message in macOS 10.13.6 Photos says final orders for the service must be placed by September 30.
  • Customers can instead download a third-party app supporting the Photos Projects extension. Apps include Wix (NASDAQ:WIX), Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY), and Mimeo Photos. 
  • Another one down: Apple also ceases sales of the 2015 MacBook Pro today following the announced Pro lineup updates. 
  • The 2015 model notably included a USB-A port, a full-size SD card slot, and was the last to feature a traditional keyboard. The keyboard led to a four-year extended service program.  
  • Wix shares are up 3.1% to $107.45.
  • Shutterfly shares are up 2% to $90.78.
