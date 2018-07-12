LendingTree defended by Oppenheimer; still cuts price target

LendingTree's (TREE +2.5% ) product diversification and paid marketing competencies are under-appreciated by the market, writes Oppenheimer equity analysts in a note dated July 11.

Those two factors could generate high-20s variable marketing margin growth over the medium-term, the note says.

Furthermore, successfully executing digital mortgage initiatives could drive long-term consensus VMM estimates.

Oppenheimer reiterates outperform rating and trims price target to $320 from $370.

Revenue estimate cut by 1% for each of 2018 and 2019; Oppenheimer leaves 2018 and 2019 EBITDA estimates unchanged.

LendingTree reached its 52-week intraday high of $404.40 on Jan. 23, while it's 52-week low was July 13, 2017.

Previously: LendingTree slides 8% after Compass Point downgrades on slowing momentum (June 26)