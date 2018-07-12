Aerolineas Argentinas, Argentina’s largest airline and Sabre (SABR -0.2% ) announced renewal of their long-term strategic partnership.

The agreement extends full content availability in Sabre's global distribution system and will enable Aerolineas to leverage the latest SabreSonic passenger services system.

"Aerolineas is looking to streamline and find efficiencies that give our airline a competitive advantage and benefit our customer community to reach our main goal of sustainable growth. We know that introducing new products and services focused on personalization and quality customer experiences is part of that equation. Sabre continues to be the best technology partner to help us accomplish our strategy and distribute our content to travel agents worldwide", commented Juan Valverde, Chief Planning Officer Aerolineas Argentinas.