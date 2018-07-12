Stifel talks restaurants ahead of earnings

Stifel is out with a Q2 earnings preview on the restaurant sector.

The firm says its survey of consumer-focused investors shows strong results are expected out of the sector with higher check averages seen contributing to sales gains. "Restaurants appear to be either raising menu prices or discounting less, in order to combat MSD hourly wage inflation," notes analyst Chris O'Cull and team.

Interestingly, Stifel's survey showed that investors expect McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to top Q2 EPS estimates (consensus $1.93. Stifel $1.95), and it also landed as their favorite large-cap idea. "Although we remain Hold-rated, we do have a more constructive view toward shares," notes O'Cull on MCD.

Stifel heads into the earnings rush with Buy ratings on Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), Wendy's (NYSE:WEN), Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI).