Cloud data warehouse comes to Azure after Walmart pressure

Retail clients have pushed Snowflake Computing to make its software available on Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure cloud.

The software lets customers store and run queries on data. Snowflake was previously only available on Amazon Web Services.

Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia (a Microsoft vet) says that a number of retail customers “particularly a large one based in Arkansas” have “a fairly strong opinion” about the Azure availability.

The Arkansas reference is likely to Walmart, which prefers not to use competitor Amazon’s cloud.

In January, Snowflake had raised $263M in funding at a pre-money valuation of $1.5B.

Microsoft shares are up 1.8% to $103.85.

