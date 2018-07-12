ETF industry giants slash fees to grab market share: WSJ
Jul. 12, 2018 11:35 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)BLK, STTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cutting prices to attract new customers or lure clients away from competitors isn't exactly a new tactic, but rivals in the ETF industry seem to be discovering it.
- There's a lot at stake when it's a $3.5T industry that could exceed $10T in assets within the decade as investors drop expensive mutual funds in favor of the cheapest ETFs, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- ETF fees have declined by almost a third in 10 years, according to Morningstar.The cheapest ETFs cost $3/year for every $10,000 invested, and some analysts predict that they could go lower. Of new money flowing into ETFs in the past year, more than 75% has gone into funds that cost $15 a year or less for every $10,000 invested, a JPMorgan Chase report says.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) cut fees on several stock and bond ETFs last month, State Street (NYSE:STT) unveiled a new low-cost line of funds in October, and Vanguard expanded its lineup of commission-free ETFs earlier this month.
- While cutting fees helps to win market share, it could backfire if growth falters. And there are signs that low-cost funds hurt assets from more expensive legacy ETFs long been favored by large institutional clients.
