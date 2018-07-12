U.S. issues sanctions warnings for firms invested in Nord Stream pipeline
- The U.S. warns Western companies invested in Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Germany that they are at risk of sanctions.
- The $11B project, led by Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), would double capacity of the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany, bypassing traditional routes through Ukraine.
- Pres. Trump sharply criticized Germany yesterday for being a “captive” of Russia because of its support for the pipeline.
- A German business group says it is not up to the U.S. to dictate how German companies do business, that the country's energy partnership with Russia had spanned decades with mutual benefits, and that gas imports from Russia are a competitively priced and reliable energy source.
- Germany's Uniper (OTC:UNPRF) and BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall are among western partners involved in the project, as well as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) and OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF).