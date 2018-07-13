Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events for the week of July 15 - 21 for healthcare investors.

Monday (7/16): Quotient Ltd. (NASDAQ:QTNT): Investor Day, NYC.

Tuesday (7/17): Earnings season kicks off with UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reporting.

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY): Business Update.

Wednesday (7/18): Webinar hosted by Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)and Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy to update investors and patient families on the Phase 2 HOPE-2 DMD study.

Thursday (7/19): FDA action date for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Astellas Pharma's (OTCPK:ALPMF)(OTCPK:ALPMY) XTANDI (enzalutamide) for non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Saturday (7/21): FDA action date for Lannett Company's (NYSEMKT:LCI) topical cocaine anesthetic (nasal indication).