H-Source announces closing of $1.15M brokered private placement

Jul. 12, 2018 11:52 AM ETH-Source Holdings Ltd. (HSCHF)HSCHFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • H-Source Holdings (OTCQB:HSCHF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its private placement offering of common shares of the Company between H-Source, Mackie Research Capital as lead agent and sole book-runner and Bayfront Capital Partners.
  • H-Source sold an aggregate ~7.7M common shares at a price of C$0.15 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1.15M.
  • In consideration of the services rendered by the Agents, they received a commission equal to 7.5% of the gross proceeds arising from the Offering.
  • The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.
