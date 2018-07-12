Lamperd Less Lethal signs agreement with Gokser Makine Sanayi
- Lamperd Less Lethal (OTCPK:LLLI +36.6%) signed an agreement for the full line of product sales and training with a major Turkish aerospace and defense company, Gokser Makine Sanayi or Gokser Machine Energy.
- The first part of the new agreement will be for the commencement of sales and associated training programs for the entire Lamperd product line to end users within the Republic of Turkey as well as other countries.
- The second part of the agreement will involve the establishment of manufacturing facilities within Turkey for the licensed, on-site production of Lamperd products with the assistance of the Turkish government.