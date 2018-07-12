Rio Tinto expects strong rare pink diamond sales despite trade turmoil
Jul. 12, 2018 11:59 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Rio Tinto (RIO +1.1%) CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques says he expects strong demand and better prices compared to last year for rare pink diamonds being sold at the annual tender from its West Australian-based Argyle mine.
- Despite the selloff in metals and other commodities this week amid the latest tariff threats from China and the U.S., Jacques believes the small colored diamond market should be insulated and that Rio has “high expectations” for its 2018 sales.
- Jacques expects the coming closure of Rio’s 34-year-old Argyle mine, which produces nearly all of the world’s pink, red and violet diamonds, will increasingly underpin demand.
- “People know that maybe we will have another two or three of those tenders before the mine closes,” the CEO says.