Drug prices still marching upward - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports that, despite the recent concession from Pfizer to delay its price hikes until year-end, some drug makers are ignoring the political climate and instituting price increases now. Recent examples:

Celgene (CELG +2% ): Revlimid +5% (+25% since Trump was elected).

Novo Nordisk (NVO +1.9% ): Victoza +7.9%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT): Ocaliva +7.5%.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR -1% ): Ampyra +9.5%.

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY +0.3% ): Vesicare +6%.

In a move that would make Martin Shkreli proud, Aytu BioScience (AYTU -1.4% ), boosted the price of sleep drug Zolpimist by 724%. CEO Josh Disbrow says the drug was "underpriced" when acquired last month.