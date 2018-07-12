Drug prices still marching upward - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports that, despite the recent concession from Pfizer to delay its price hikes until year-end, some drug makers are ignoring the political climate and instituting price increases now. Recent examples:
Celgene (CELG +2%): Revlimid +5% (+25% since Trump was elected).
Novo Nordisk (NVO +1.9%): Victoza +7.9%.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT): Ocaliva +7.5%.
Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR -1%): Ampyra +9.5%.
Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY +0.3%): Vesicare +6%.
In a move that would make Martin Shkreli proud, Aytu BioScience (AYTU -1.4%), boosted the price of sleep drug Zolpimist by 724%. CEO Josh Disbrow says the drug was "underpriced" when acquired last month.
Selected tickers: (XLV +0.8%)(IBB +1.1%)(XBI +0.7%)(XPH +1.1%)(IHE +0.6%)(PPH +1%)(VHT +0.8%)(OTCQX:RHHBY +2.8%)(ABBV -0.1%)(AGN +0.9%)(AZN +3.3%)(BMY +1.6%)(GSK +1.6%)(JNJ +1.1%)(MRK +1.4%)(NVS +3.4%)(SHPG)(VRX +0.8%)(TEVA +0.1%)(AMGN +0.4%)(BIIB +0.4%)(GILD +1.7%)(VRTX +0.9%)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox