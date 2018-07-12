Sky hitting 18-year highs as Jefferies boosts target on bid fight

Jul. 12, 2018 12:27 PM ETSky Plc ADR (SKYAY)SKYAY, FOX, FOXA, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Sky (OTCPK:SKYAY) is up 3.6% in OTC trading after the latest move in a bidding war for the UK broadcaster, a raised bid of $34B from Comcast (CMCSA +1.7%).
  • Jefferies has given the stock a Street-high price target of £17.50, up from £16; that implies 13% upside from today's London close of £15.45. Shares hit an 18-year high.
  • The firm sees Comcast's new bid as just the "opening shot in an endgame," particularly considering Fox's (FOX -0.2%, FOXA -0.2%) clearance from the UK for its own bid; Fox shouldn't count on completing its own deal with Disney and should be motivated to avoid losing the chance at control of Sky. (h/t Bloomberg)
  • Meanwhile, Macquarie has gone to Neutral on Sky with a price target of £14.50, now implying 6.1% downside.
