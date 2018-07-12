Exxon to expand Mozambique LNG project to cut costs

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.4% ) plans to expand its Rovuma liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique by 50% to cut production costs as the partners prepare to book the plant's supply and formally tap lenders in September, the company tells Reuters.

Under new development plans submitted to the government, XOM says its first two liquefaction trains should each produce 7.6M metric tons/year, with a start date in 2024.

XOM's decision to upsize its first two trains means it will need to renegotiate a resource-sharing deal Eni struck in 2015 with rival LNG project developer Anadarko Petroleum (APC), which owns the neighboring Area 1 license, industry sources say.

The two rival Mozambique projects are ramping up to take final investment decisions in 2019 and both are seeking buyers and loans to underpin hefty construction costs.