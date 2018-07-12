CFTC awards record $30M to whistleblower, related to JPMorgan case: Bloomberg
- The Commodities Futures Trading Commission awards a record $30M under its whistleblower program; as a matter of policy, it doesn't disclose the recipient's name or affiliation, or the case it's related to.
- The award was the result of information that led to the CFTC sanctioning JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Bloomberg reports, citing an attorney who was involved in the matter.
- The case was settled in December 2015 when JPMorgan agreed to pay $367M for not disclosing that it was steering asset-management clients into investments that would be especially profitable to the company.
- The award is the fifth under CFTC's program; The agency hopes that such large awards will "incentivize" whistleblowers to come forward with information that would allow it to pursue violations that it might not have otherwise been able detected.
- Previously, the highest award paid to a CFTC whistleblower was more than $10M in March 2016.