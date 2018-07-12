Reuters: Petrobras raises refinery output, leading to crude export slump

Petrobras (PBR +2% ) increased its refinery production in June to supply more fuel to the domestic Brazil market, leading to a drop in crude oil exports for the month, Reuters reports.

The shift to supply the domestic market comes amid falling imports of diesel following the government’s announcement in May that it would subsidize diesel prices in a deal to end an 11-day truckers strike.

PBR has not yet provided exact utilization levels, but its Brazil refineries have the capacity to process 2.176M bbl/day; Reuters previously reported that the company's utilization rate rose to 83% in April and 85% in May from 67% at year-end 2017.

Brazil’s crude oil exports fell 53.8% Y/Y to 2.86M metric tons in June, according to government data.