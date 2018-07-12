Rain Forest International commences trading under its new trading symbol

  • Rain Forest International (OTCPK:RFII +88.4%) formerly GVCL Ventures (OTCPK:GVCL +88.4%announced that the Company has gone through the mandatory period with a "D" on its former symbol and now trades under the symbol RFII.
  • The Company's new CUSIP number is 75080F101.
  • In accordance with the terms of the SEA, the Company acquired 100% of Rain Forest's shares in exchange for the issuance by the Company of 150M post reverse stock split shares of its restricted common stock to the shareholders of Rain Forest resulting in Rain Forest becoming the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
