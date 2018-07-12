Sporting goods prices head in the right direction

  • Consumer Edge Research analyzes the read-through on the sporting good sector from today's consumer price report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
  • "Sporting goods CPI ticked up slightly in June, now up +0.1% y/y, after flat y/y over the last six months and -1.3% deflation over the past five years," notes analyst David Schick.
  • "Pricing remains subdued but the trajectory has improved meaningfully since mid-2017. We think healthier inventory at sporting goods retailers (as DKS and HIBB have noted) is driving less of a headwind to pricing," he adds.
  • Related stocks: DKS, SPWH, JOUT, HIBB, DKS, BGFV.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.