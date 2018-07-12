Sporting goods prices head in the right direction
Jul. 12, 2018 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Consumer Edge Research analyzes the read-through on the sporting good sector from today's consumer price report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- "Sporting goods CPI ticked up slightly in June, now up +0.1% y/y, after flat y/y over the last six months and -1.3% deflation over the past five years," notes analyst David Schick.
- "Pricing remains subdued but the trajectory has improved meaningfully since mid-2017. We think healthier inventory at sporting goods retailers (as DKS and HIBB have noted) is driving less of a headwind to pricing," he adds.
