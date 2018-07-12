Netflix surpasses HBO to lead Emmy nominations
Jul. 12, 2018 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Looking at the prestige side of the TV business a year after streaming services made major strides in Emmy nominations, Netflix (NFLX -2.1%) has surpassed HBO (T +1.1%) in nominations for the first time, a comment on the company's enormous original-content budget and ambitions.
- Netflix pulled 112 nominations to HBO's 108; last year, HBO had 110 nominations to Netflix's 91.
- After missing the cutoff due to scheduling last year, HBO's Game of Thrones is back in the running and led all series with 22 nods, vs. 21 each for NBC's Saturday Night Live (CMCSA +1.7%) and HBO's Westworld. (The latter two programs were last year's leaders with 22 nominations each.)
- Just behind them was Hulu's breakout original hit The Handmaid's Tale with 20 nominations. (CMCSA, DIS +0.7%, FOX -0.6%, FOXA -0.5%, T).
- NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) led broadcast networks with 78 nominations, while FX (FOX) had 50 nominations, most for basic cable. CBS had 34 nominations; ABC 31; Hulu 27 overall.