Wolfe Research updates on Spirit Airlines

Wolfe Research weighs in on Spirit Airlines (SAVE +9% ) after the airline posted revenue per available seat mile growth of -6.8% to edge past the consensus estimate of analysts.

"RASM came in at the high end of the initial range (-6.8% y/y compared to range of -6.5% to -7.5% y/y), even with management’s assertion that completion factor drove a 50p RASM headwind," observes analyst Hunter Keay.

Keay calls the report good news and reminds that Spirit's operational performance now ranks among the best in the industry.

Spirit is rated by Wolfe at Market Perform.