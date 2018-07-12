Goldman Sachs, cablemakers lose challenge to EUR302M EU cartel fine

Jul. 12, 2018
  • A Goldman Sachs (GS +0.7%)--along with the world's largest cablemaker Prysmian, Nexans, and eight other makers of power cables--fail in their attempt to throw out or reduce a EUR302M ($353M) fine imposed by the European Commission in 2014, Reuters reports.
  • The EU antitrust agency said the group ran a cartel controlling the power cable industry for almost 10 years from 1999.
  • Goldman Sachs is involved in the matter because it had acquired Italian cablemaker Prysmian in 2005 through one of its private equity funds, but had since sold the holding.
  • The group will appeal the General Court's decision, Reuters says.
  • Prysmian was fined EUR104.6M, including a joint fine of EUR37.3M with Goldman.
  • Other members in the group are Exsym, Nexans, J-Power Systems, Viscas Corp., LS Cable & System, and General Cable through its Silec unit.
