Goldman Sachs, cablemakers lose challenge to EUR302M EU cartel fine
Jul. 12, 2018
- A Goldman Sachs (GS +0.7%)--along with the world's largest cablemaker Prysmian, Nexans, and eight other makers of power cables--fail in their attempt to throw out or reduce a EUR302M ($353M) fine imposed by the European Commission in 2014, Reuters reports.
- The EU antitrust agency said the group ran a cartel controlling the power cable industry for almost 10 years from 1999.
- Goldman Sachs is involved in the matter because it had acquired Italian cablemaker Prysmian in 2005 through one of its private equity funds, but had since sold the holding.
- The group will appeal the General Court's decision, Reuters says.
- Prysmian was fined EUR104.6M, including a joint fine of EUR37.3M with Goldman.
- Other members in the group are Exsym, Nexans, J-Power Systems, Viscas Corp., LS Cable & System, and General Cable through its Silec unit.