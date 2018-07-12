Harvest One Cannabis partners with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Board

Harvest One Cannabis (OTC:HRVOF) announced MOU between their subsidiary United Greeneries and the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Board for the supply of recreational cannabis.

“We look forward to partnering with the BC LDB and this agreement is an important step in establishing Harvest One’s house of brands in the newly created recreational market. We are excited to bring our craft cannabis products to British Columbia’s consumers and we look forward to delivering to our customers a premium cannabis experience”, commented Grant Froese, CEO Harvest One.