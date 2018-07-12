Thomson Reuters launches AI-enhanced Westlaw offering

Thomson Reuters (TRI +1.6% ) has introduced a new AI-enhanced platform to upgrade its legal research offering.

Westlaw Edge is the new version of Westlaw, the company says, adding capabilities including exclusive warnings for invalid or questionable law; an AI-improved WestSearch Plus search engine; Integrated Litigation Analytics to help guide trial strategy and inform timelines and budgets; and a tool to compare changes in statutory language.

"We've been working with hundreds of attorneys to deeply understand how some research tasks can still take many hours to complete, as well as how mistakes are made, even by experienced lawyers," says Westlaw's Mike Dahn.