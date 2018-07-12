Completion of acquisition of equity interest in Golar Hilli LLC

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP -1.5% ) announced that it has completed the acquisition of 50% of the common units in Golar Hilli LLC.

The acquired interest in Hilli LLC represents the equivalent of 50% of the two liquefaction trains as well as a 5% interest in any future distributions generated by the currently uncontracted expansion capacity of Hilli Episeyo.

The acquired interest will not be exposed to the oil linked pricing elements of the tolling fee under the Liquefaction Tolling Agreement.

The acquisition should strengthen the Partnership's financial position and provide strong support to its distribution going forward.