Eurozone industry output increases in May

  • Eurozone production at factories increased by 1.3% M/M, 2.4% Y/Y compared to the forecast of 1.2% M/M and 2.1% Y/Y.
  • The numbers are a surprise on the upside in a quarter marked by mixed economic data, which underscores the difficulty faced by policy makers at the European Central Bank to rein in a large stimulus package.
  • All industrial sectors saw a higher output in May than in the previous month, most notably among producers of durable and non-durable consumer goods.
