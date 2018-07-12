Eurozone industry output increases in May
- Eurozone production at factories increased by 1.3% M/M, 2.4% Y/Y compared to the forecast of 1.2% M/M and 2.1% Y/Y.
- The numbers are a surprise on the upside in a quarter marked by mixed economic data, which underscores the difficulty faced by policy makers at the European Central Bank to rein in a large stimulus package.
- All industrial sectors saw a higher output in May than in the previous month, most notably among producers of durable and non-durable consumer goods.
- Source: Investing.com
- ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGR