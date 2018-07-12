Equinix expands AWS collaboration in Latin America

Equinix (EQIX +0.6% ) has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services to expand offerings in Latin America.

The new arrangement allows private connectivity to AWS Direct Connect via its International Business Centers in the Miami and Sao Paulo metros, combined with an existing deployment at its Rio de Janeiro facility.

Customers can also now connect to AWS Direct Connect via Equinix's Cloud Exchange Fabric, allowing for discovery and dynamic connection to any other customer across global Equinix locations via a single platform connection.