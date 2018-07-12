The Information: Huawei plans AI chip to rival Nvidia, Intel

Huawei is making an artificial intelligence push that includes AI chips, according to The Information sources.

The company’s Project Da Vinci wants to bring AI to everything from telecom base stations to cloud data centers to smartphones to surveillance cameras.

Huawei’s telecom arm was effectively banned in the U.S. after a 2012 accusation that the company and ZTE had close ties to the Chinese government that could pose a national security threat.

Earlier this year, U.S. lawmakers opposed Huawei’s plan to sell a smartphone through AT&T.

Shares of AI chip rival Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are up 1.5% to $251.19 and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is up 1.9% to $52.16.