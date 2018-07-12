SSLJ.com appoints Mr. Jianbao Li as CEO and Chairman
Jul. 12, 2018 1:49 PM ETYGTYBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- SSLJ.com (NASDAQ:SSLJ) announced appointment of Mr. Jianbao Li as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, effective July 12, 2018. He will be replacing departing CEO and Chairman, Mr. Wei Zheng, who resigned due to personal reasons.
- Mr. Jianbao Li comes with +15 years experience in internet business operations and related research development experience, he served as COO and Director of the Board in the company since its inception. Prior to joining SSLJ.com he served as a director at Chinasoft International Limited, an IT solution and consulting company.