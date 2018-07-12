Economists raise China's 2018 GDP growth forecast despite trade uncertainty

Jul. 12, 2018 1:57 PM ETDXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYNFF, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, JPMV, FJP, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, GSJY, HFXJ, JNMFBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Analysts have raised China's 2018 growth forecasts to 6.6% from prior 6.5%, a surprising result given an escalating trade war with the United States, as they see a deleveraging drive and pollution crackdown having less of an impact than initially expected.
  • Since the last poll, China reported better-than-expected first quarter growth of 6.8%, as the property market held up despite restrictions on home purchases in many cities and consumer demand was strong.
  • Economists expect broad momentum to ease, albeit at a gradual pace, over the rest of the year, with 2Q growth forecast at 6.7%, 3Q at 6.6%, and 6.5% in the 4Q.
  • The most forecasts were collected before the US raised the stakes on Tuesday by announcing plans for 10% tariffs on an extra $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.
  • Source: Investing.com
  • ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, JPMV, FJP, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, GSJY, HFXJ, DDJP
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.