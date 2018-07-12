Economists raise China's 2018 GDP growth forecast despite trade uncertainty
- Analysts have raised China's 2018 growth forecasts to 6.6% from prior 6.5%, a surprising result given an escalating trade war with the United States, as they see a deleveraging drive and pollution crackdown having less of an impact than initially expected.
- Since the last poll, China reported better-than-expected first quarter growth of 6.8%, as the property market held up despite restrictions on home purchases in many cities and consumer demand was strong.
- Economists expect broad momentum to ease, albeit at a gradual pace, over the rest of the year, with 2Q growth forecast at 6.7%, 3Q at 6.6%, and 6.5% in the 4Q.
- The most forecasts were collected before the US raised the stakes on Tuesday by announcing plans for 10% tariffs on an extra $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.
- Source: Investing.com
