CNBC: Amazon, Xealth plan healthcare delivery pilot

CNBC sources say Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and startup Xealth are planning a pilot program that would deliver doctor-recommended products after patients check out of the hospital.

Patients would gain access to discounted medical supplies and goods with home delivery through Amazon Prime or other participating e-commerce providers.

Xealth is managing the pilot with Amazon guiding bundle setup and reseller accounts. Seattle’s Providence Health Systems and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center are also onboard as both hospital systems and Xealth investors.

The pilot program is under review and could start within months.