Metro Phoenix Bank announces it is now DTC eligible

Depository Trust Company, a subsidiary of Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation has approved Metro Phoenix Bank (OTCPK:MPHX) for electronic trading.

The investors can process trades electronically, save time, reduce risk, and maintain liquidity.

DTC is the largest electronic storage and clearinghouse for securities in the United States.

"This was an important step in the evolution of the Bank's investor relations. As our shareholder base evolves, we need to accommodate the needs of shareholders to the degree possible. Without the commitment and loyalty of our shareholders, we would not be having the success we are experiencing today. Our interests are aligned." said Stephen Haggard, Bank President and CEO.