GE wins new respect from bearish analyst but shares little changed

Jul. 12, 2018 2:26 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GE, HON, ETN, EMRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor25 Comments
  • General Electric (GE +0.3%) is trading heavily but with little movement even after longtime bear Deutsche Bank upgrades shares to Hold from Sell with a $15 price target, citing recent asset divestitures.
  • DB analyst Nicole DeBlase likes that GE leadership is "taking bold actions to reshape/simplify the portfolio," and sees potential arbitrage between GE's current stock price and her sum-of-the-parts valuation of $16/share.
  • DeBlase also says GE's $25B in debt reduction could be conservative, given the $60B in potential cash inflows.
  • The firm's three Buy-rated industrial stocks - Hoenywell (HON +2.1%), Eaton (ETN +1.3%) and Emerson (EMR +1.7%) - are enjoying bigger bumps, as DeBlase says she prefers "late-cycle capex-driven exposure" given "strong prospects" for continued capital spending growth over the next several years.
